Casio Bolsters EDIFICE Collection With Two New Super Slim Connected Timepieces

To provide an additional layer of accurate timekeeping, the EQB1000XD timepieces can be paired to a smartphone with just a push of a button. By downloading the CASIO WATCH+ app and connecting to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth ® technology, the watches can access the correct time in their current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and daylight saving time information.

Additionally, the new timepieces offer Dual Dial World Time which enables users to view the current time, in addition to the time in another time zone simultaneously. A sub-dial also indicates a.m. or p.m. at a glance. This keeps users on time, all the time, no matter where they happen to be.

The new EQB1000XD-1A and EQB1000XDC-1A also features enhanced charging technology that can efficiently store energy for power as well as maintain a charge. Casio's Tough Solar technology consists of a solar panel system that converts light to energy and virtually eliminates the need for constant battery changes. It can even be charged in low or fluorescent light. After a full-charge and without further exposure to light, the timepiece has a battery life of approximately five months. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, a 1/1000th second stopwatch, 200 lap memory, a daily alarm, full auto calendar and more.

Casio's EQB1000XD timepieces boast a sapphire crystal watch face with non-reflective coating and a stainless-steel case and band and will be available in two styles: black dial with red accents and a silver stainless steel band (EQB1000XD-1A; MSRP: $330); and black dial with blue accents and a black IP coated stainless-steel band (EQB1000XDC-1A; MSRP: $380). Both models will be available for purchase this March at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide, as well as Casio.com. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

