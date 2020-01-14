Casio Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of LampFree Projection Technology

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio is one of the most forward-thinking companies in the world, and this year it is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its LampFree® projection technology. For 10 years, Casio has continued to innovate and deliver LampFree projectors that meet the needs of the commercial, business and education sectors without compromising the hallmarks it is known for – breakthrough technology, an unrivalled service life, a low total cost of ownership, an industry-leading warranty program, and more.

"Our goal at Casio has always been to deliver the most innovative, eco-friendly and affordable digital projection solutions for various markets including education, retail, and corporate," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "With over 10 years of experience in producing LampFree light sources, Casio has built a reputation for reliable long term operation. Our ever-expanding portfolio and technological enhancements are a testament to our commitment, and we look forward to providing LampFree projectors throughout the next decade."

The Introduction of LampFree

In 2010, Casio's R&D team set out to develop a new means of projection that eliminated mercury bulbs based on environmental issues and reduced the size of the projector while improving performance. Shortly after, Casio introduced the world's first LASER & LED LampFree portfolio of projectors called SLIM. Using a proprietary light source, the SLIM projectors were able to provide lamp-free, eco-friendly data projection with an operating life of up to 20,000, more than five times the life of a typical mercury lamp. Additionally, the SLIM projectors weighed only five pounds and were 1.7 inches thick enabling them to be the thinnest high brightness projectors in the industry. They were also outfitted with a variety of features including a power zoom lens, a built-in presentation timer function, and more.

LampFree Expansion

Following the introduction of the SLIM series, Casio rolled out three new series: Signature, PRO and Short-Throw. These new series were geared toward both the presentation and education markets and offered an improved light source, and novel features such as 3D Capability, Interactive Whiteboard & Pointing and three types of video and audio inputs, as well as HDMI, RGB and RS-232 terminals.

Casio then debuted its first LampFree Ultra Short Throw projector – the XJ-UT310WN – in 2014. With brightness up to 3100 lumens and an ultra-short throw ratio of 0.28:1, the new XJ-UT310WN was the world's brightest LampFree Ultra Short Throw projector available. It offered WXGA resolution and required connectivity plus a suite of application tools which easily integrate today's mobile technology into the classroom. Three years later, Casio released its first 4K Ultra HD LampFree projector – the XJ-L8300HN – offering 5000 lumens. This marked the Company's entry into the high-resolution, high-brightness business projectors category.

Most recently in 2019, Casio announced its latest LampFree projector lineup – the Superior Series. The new series offers brightness up to 4000 lumens and is outfitted with the Company's next generation, mercury-free Laser and LED hybrid light source – the R-Hybrid Light Source. The new R-Hybrid Light Source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. Additional features include a 1.7X zoom lens, WUXGA resolution, and Casio's suite of connection and presentation solutions, Educational Solutions.

Industry-Leading Warranty

All of Casio projectors are backed by an industry leading three-year parts and labor warranty with up to 6,000 hours on the light source. * And select models are covered for five-years or 10,000 hours on the light source. The warranty makes Casio's already low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) on its LampFree projectors even better. Users can expect to save time, money, and aggravation using these low-maintenance projectors during the warranty period.

Casio's LampFree family of projectors includes six different series: 4K HD, Advanced, Core, SLIM, Superior and Ultra Short Throw. To learn more, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com

* Extended Use Applications are defined as operation of 10 hours per day for 5 or more days per week. Under these conditions the light source warranty is one (1) year or 6000 hours.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

