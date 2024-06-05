G-SHOCK Partners with Surfrider Foundation to Launch Environmentally Friendly G5600SRF Watch

Innovative Collaboration Supports Ocean Protection with Sustainable Materials and Solar Power

DOVER, N.J., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc., renowned for its durable and innovative timepieces, is proud to announce its latest collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation: the G5600SRF-1. This special edition model highlights G-SHOCK's commitment to sustainability and the protection of our world's oceans.

The inventive timepiece is crafted from recycled urethane, utilizing plastic that would otherwise be discarded. This eco-conscious approach extends to the Tough Solar charging system, which harnesses sunlight to power the watch, significantly reducing its environmental impact. These thoughtful features enable wearers to connect more deeply with nature and contribute to environmental preservation efforts.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, G-SHOCK has incorporated resin scraps recovered from Casio's manufacturing processes into the Surfrider Foundation collaboration watch. These scraps are finely shredded and mixed into a base urethane material, which is then molded into the watch's components. The resulting texture and pattern from the grey and white flakes offer a unique monochrome design, perfect for pairing with wetsuits and board shorts. Due to the mixed molding process, each watch boasts a distinct color and pattern, making every piece unique.

The Surfrider Foundation logo prominently adorns the watch face, is engraved on the case back, and the band loop features the hashtag '#oceanfriendlylifestyle.' These design elements reflect G-SHOCK and the Surfrider Foundation's shared mission to live harmoniously with the ocean and nature.

The G5600SRF-1 is equipped with G-SHOCK's Tough Solar technology, ensuring that the watch converts natural light into energy for optimal performance. Even the most power-intensive functions are seamlessly fueled, emphasizing the watch's reliability and efficiency. For enhanced visibility, the watch includes a Super Illuminator high-brightness full-auto LED backlight, ensuring readability in low-light conditions. This feature is particularly useful for night-time activities and adventures.

The G5600SRF-1 comes in exclusive eco-friendly packaging made from recycled materials, further highlighting G-SHOCK's dedication to environmental responsibility. Together, this watch embodies G-SHOCK's ethos of pushing design while providing a blend of functionality, style, and advanced features within the G-SHOCK collection.

The new timepiece comes equipped with the following features:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

Water Resistant Tough Solar Power

Full-Auto LED Backlight (Super Illuminator)

5 Daily Alarms (with 1 snooze alarm)

1/100Sec Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

World Time

The G5600SRF-1 will be available for purchase on June 12th for $150 at select Retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/.

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves, and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists, and members, with more than 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.