DOVER, N.J., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio, the world's leading maker of powerful and affordable musical instruments, hosted a celebratory event honoring the 20th anniversary of Privia – its well-known line of digital pianos – on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 at Hana House in Brooklyn, New York. With its sophisticated design, uncompromised sound, authentic touch, and innovative functions, Privia has redefined the value of the modern piano — into an instrument that seamlessly harmonizes with a diverse range of lifestyles.

Casio Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Privia with Sophisticated Evening in Brooklyn

The event kicked off with a presentation on Casio's Privia lineup, with an emphasis on the latest model, the PX-S7000. The PX-S7000 seamlessly integrates aesthetics, superior sound, and innovative features like Bluetooth audio, creating a piano that enhances both the musical and everyday experiences of its users, allowing them to embrace a "piano-infused lifestyle." Each element of Privia is designed to complement and enhance each other, culminating in a unique digital piano.

"We are extremely proud to celebrate two decades of Privia," said Stephen Schmidt, vice president, electronic musical instruments at Casio. "Not only are we celebrating the technical advancements Privia has made since we introduced it, but we are also celebrating being 'in harmony with life', which is a core tenet of the Privia lineup. "

Following the presentation was a performance by Japanese pianist and composer, Hayato Sumino, who entered the classical music scene with his Grand Prix win at the 2018 PTNA Piano Competition. Known for his vibrant stage presence and technical brilliance, Sumino wowed attendees by demonstrating the capabilities of the PX-S7000. Sumino signed an exclusive recording contract with Sony Classical earlier this year, and his debut album with the label is scheduled for release November 1, 2024.

Sumino commented, "As people watch and listen to my performances, I aim to share deeper emotional connections with those who appreciate my music. To achieve that, I'm all for trying out innovative methods, which is just like the spirit of Privia. Here's to keeping that vibe alive!"

In addition to Sumino, artists Jon Regen and Laura Clapp also performed, showing attendees firsthand the power of Privia.

Casio's Privia lineup is available at music retailers nationwide and at Casio.com. To learn more about Casio's entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.Casio.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

