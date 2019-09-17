Casio Celebrates National Piano Month

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leading innovator in the world of electronic musical instrument technology, is celebrating National Piano Month this September by encouraging consumers to embrace their love of music and enjoy their favorite songs on a piano. No matter your skill level or age, Casio's portfolio of digital pianos and keyboards include models with features to meet the needs of a range of players.

PRIVIA PX-S1000

For professional musicians who are looking for a high-end instrument, Casio's PRIVIA PX-S1000 delivers an authentic grand piano sound and feel in a slim profile, with innovative features such as Bluetooth audio playback. The newly developed Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard makes its slim depth possible, creating a new level of portability without sacrificing authenticity. Going beyond the accepted standards for hammer-action keyboards, the new design reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. The AiR Sound Source delivers the natural tone of a grand piano with string and damper resonance, and even includes mechanical damper and key sounds. With the PX-S1000's Bluetooth audio playback feature, players can connect to their device and use the powerful built-in speaker system to listen or play along with their favorite songs.

CT-X700

Intermediate players will enjoy the CT-X700, which offers high quality piano sound at an affordable price. The CT-X700 features advanced specifications and the AiX Sound Source, which faithfully reproduces the appealing sound of acoustic instruments such as guitars, drums, basses, brass, wind instruments, string ensembles and more, in addition to piano sounds. Additionally, the CT-X700 includes an extensive library of 600 tones and 195 rhythms, enabling music lovers to celebrate National Piano Month by creating their own tunes with a wide array of accompanying musical sounds.

Casiotone CT-S200

Revamped to hit a high note with music lovers of all ages, the Casiotone CT-S200 keyboard is jam-packed with 400 tones, 77 rhythms, 50 patterns for Dance Music Mode, USB MIDI, a rechargeable battery, adaptor and more! Available in black, red or white, the Casiotone CT-S200 offers a refreshed design including a slim chassis and 61 keys, ideal for playing at home or on the go, and weighing in at just six pounds. Additionally, the CT-S200 is compatible with the Chordana Play app, enabling players to learn their favorite songs on the keyboard.

For additional information on Casio's portfolio of digital keyboards and pianos, or to purchase, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

