G-SHOCK Adds Two New Colorways to Best-Selling Full Metal Series

A Vibrant Twist: Iconic Full Metal Designs Now Enhanced with Dynamic Blue

DOVER, N.J., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is excited to announce the addition of two sophisticated colorways to the best-selling Full Metal line – introducing the GMB2100AD-2A, and GMWB5000D-2. Adding originality to the iconic design, the newest additions add beautiful metallic, blue hues to showcase G-SHOCK's ability to provide durable and fashion-forward timepieces.

The latest masterpieces draw profound inspiration from two exemplary models, each boasting full-metal streamlined forms that honor the foundational G-SHOCK design concepts found within the GMWB5000 and the GMB2100. With meticulous craftsmanship, the GMB2100AD-2A and GMWB5000D-2 models seamlessly intertwine these iconic designs with captivating accents of vibrant blue. This harmonious fusion not only showcases G-SHOCK's unparalleled dedication to durability but also underscores its remarkable talent for infusing aesthetics with strength, epitomizing the brand's distinctive ethos.

The captivating vibrant blue hues grace the dial of the GMB2100AD-2A and the perimeter of the face of the GMWB5000D-2, enhancing their allure. A delightful metallic tone, achieved through vapor deposition, harmoniously complements the silver gleam of the full-metal exteriors, lending a touch of sophistication to the wrist. Further enhancing the GMB2100AD-2A, a dual-layer dial finish adorns the insert dial and LCD portion, imbuing it with intricate refinement. Through the application of vapor deposition, the dimensional index marks and indicator hand accentuate the metallic texture, resulting in a dial design that perfectly complements the watch's metal exterior.

Maintaining the iconic shock-resistant structure synonymous with G-Shock's heritage, these timepieces feature a durable Shock Resistant and 200-meter Water Resistant structure. Their solid stainless-steel bands incorporate a three-pronged structure at the connective part, dispersing shocks to the connecting pipes effectively. To evoke the design aesthetic of the original G-SHOCK resin bands, dimpling is applied each of the metal band links. The case back employs a screw-lock construction with diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating, ensuring a secure seal and durable polished look. Every detail, from the forged bezel to the methodically crafted case, reflects a passion for refinement. Through processes of forging, cutting, and polishing, the bezel and case are shaped into robust, powerful forms, with the intricately shaped back ensuring a precision fit. The bezel top receives a hairline finish, while the beveled edges boast a mirror finish, maximizing the textural allure of the metal.

These timepieces epitomize G-SHOCK's commitment to breaking design barriers while meeting diverse needs, offering a fusion of functionality, style, and cutting-edge features within the G-SHOCK lineup.

These stylish timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock-Resistant structure

200 Meter water resistance

Tough Solar power

Smartphone Link

World time

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

5 daily alarms

Double LED Light (Super Illuminator GMB2100

Full Auto LED Backlight (Super Illuminator) GMWB5000

The GMB2100AD-2A and GMWB5000D-2 are now available for purchase for $550 each at select Jewelers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/ .

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

Sue VanderSchans / Cecilia Lederer

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.