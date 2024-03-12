Casio's Latest Products Exemplify the Company's Push for

Innovation While Respecting Traditional Style and Needs

DOVER, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leading manufacturer of electronic musical instruments, today announced that the company's new trio of Celviano digital pianos — the AP-750, AP-550 and AP-S450 — as well as its new Dimension Tripper guitar accessory have received Editors Choice Awards from Music Inc. magazine.

Casio Celviano Digital Pianos and Dimension Tripper Earn Coveted ‘Editors Choice’ Award from Music Inc Magazine

Music Inc.'s recognition of Casio Celviano and Dimension Tripper marks the eighth Editors' Choice Award earned by Casio in the last decade. Past Casio winners include the Privia Pro PX-5S, Celviano Grand Hybrid, Chordana Play App, CT-X3000, Privia PX-S1000, PX-S3000 and last year, Privia PX-S5000, PX-S6000 and PX-S7000. All winners will be featured in Music Inc.'s April issue.

Defined by exquisite sound quality, superior touch, and the latest smart learning technology, Celviano digital pianos are among the finest in the world, manufactured by a trusted brand with a long history in musical instruments. This is why families, music teachers, and schools delight in the fresh and authentic piano-playing experience offered by these highly capable and reliable console instruments.

Redefining tradition and innovation, the new models feature a gorgeous new style and Rosewood finish, a new immaculately detailed Hamburg Grand Piano Tone, a redesigned speaker system, a unique Instant RePlayer always-on recorder, and an innovative Visual Information Bar to enhance learning.

Casio's Dimension Tripper is a groundbreaking innovation designed to enhance the connection between electric guitarists and their music. This innovative system comprises two components: a compact transmitter affixed to the guitar strap and a wireless receiver positioned on the floor, akin to a traditional pedal. Connecting seamlessly to various guitar effects devices, the transmitter reacts to the guitarist's movements. When the player pulls down on the guitar, an integrated spring within the transmitter activates, transmitting a modulated wireless Bluetooth expression signal to the receiver. Real-time output values are displayed on the receiver, guiding the guitarist's performance. This signal then interfaces with connected foot pedals, initiating desired effects like Wah, Distortion, or Overdrive. By eliminating the constraints of a fixed pedalboard location, the Dimension Tripper empowers guitarists to express themselves freely during performances.

"Casio is grateful to the editorial team at Music Inc. magazine for recognizing our company's innovation with Celviano digital pianos and Dimension Tripper this year," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "Our R&D and marketing teams work overtime to bring exciting new levels of expression and creativity to musicians everywhere, and this well-earned recognition reinforces the forward-thinking vision of the Casio brand."

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com .

