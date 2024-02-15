CASIO COMMEMORATES 50 YEARS OF TIMEKEEPING EXCELLENCE WITH LIMITED-EDITION CASIOTRON TRN50-2A WATCH

A Tribute to Innovation: Re-Creating the Historic Casiotron for Casio's 50th Anniversary

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is thrilled to unveil the Casiotron 50th Anniversary TRN50-2A, a limited-edition timepiece that pays homage to the iconic Casiotron, the world's first digital watch with an automatic calendar function that debuted in 1974. The TRN50-2A celebrates 50 years of Casio's unwavering commitment to originality and innovation.

"When Casio introduced the Casiotron in 1974, it marked a pivotal moment in the history of timekeeping. The Casiotron was not only the world's first digital watch to feature an automatic calendar, but it also represented a groundbreaking shift in the industry, introducing digital technology into the realm of personal timekeeping," said Tom Kato, Chairman of Casio America. "The release of the Casiotron set a new standard in watchmaking, paving the way for innovations that have since become ubiquitous."

The Casiotron TRN50-2A brings the original design of the Casiotron into the 21st  century, meticulously reproducing its size and design, all while incorporating today's cutting-edge technologies to ensure precision timekeeping. This modern reinterpretation of the Casiotron brings together the best of the past and present. The new TRN50-2A has Mobile Link functionality, allowing seamless smartphone pairing via Bluetooth® via the CASIO Watches app. This not only ensures precise timekeeping but also enables automatic updating of world time zone information, alarms, countdown timer, and more. And just like the original, the new TRN50-2A features a screw-lock case back, but the center of the case back employs glass to allow for radio wave reception of the built-in antenna. The symbol featured on the original case back has been redesigned to commemorate the 50th anniversary and is accompanied by an engraved serial number (0001/4000–4000/4000) to highlight the rarity of this special limited edition.

"The TRN50-2A is not just a commemoration of Casio's historical breakthrough with the Casiotron; it's a fusion of heritage and technological advancement," continued Kato. "In reimagining the Casiotron for the modern era, we've integrated contemporary features like smartphone connectivity, radio wave reception and solar power, furthering our commitment to innovation. This blend of tradition and cutting-edge technology underlines our dedication to setting new standards in timekeeping while honoring our rich legacy."

Additional features include 50 Meter water resistance, a full auto super-illuminator LED backlight, five daily alarms, World Time (39-City + UTC), and more. The Casiotron TRN50-2A is available now for $500 at Casio.com.

For additional information on Casio's collection of timepieces, please visit Casio.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

