Newest Casiotone Addition Upholds Inclusive Music-Making Tradition

DOVER, N.J., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the CT-S1-76 to the Casiotone lineup, building on the widespread success of the acclaimed CT-S1 61-key portable keyboard. This enhanced 76-key version boasts a premium stereo speaker system and remote control via the free Casio Music Space iOS & Android app, elevating the musical experience to new heights.

Casio CT-S1-76 Brings 76 Keys, Premium Speaker System, Remote App Control to Popular Casiotone Portable Keyboard Series.

The CT-S1 became an instant hit with musicians due to its stylish, minimalist design, stunning sounds, and incredibly lightweight body. Furthermore, the CT-S1-76 is exceptionally affordable, making it an ideal option for music labs. Its compact size enables the inclusion of more keyboards and students in the classroom, enhancing the learning experience.

Weighing a mere 11.6 pounds, the CT-S1-76 builds on this formula, offering a great-sounding, ultraportable keyboard that is the lightest instrument in its class. The addition of 15 keys makes the CT-S1-76 ideally suited for beginners who want to learn more than just the basics of piano playing and for working musicians who need a highly capable yet featherlight instrument that is easy to carry to a gig.

The CT-S1-76 features a sleek, minimalist design with a fabric speaker net that enhances its clean aesthetic, ideal for focused practice and performance. It includes a convenient metronome button for keeping time and an easy one-button recorder for capturing ideas. When not using the included power supply, the CT-S1-76 can run for hours on 8 AA batteries for jamming on the go.

The instrument's fidelity is thanks to Casio's richly expressive AiX Sound Source that provides sound quality you'd expect from a keyboard costing much more. The CT-S1-76 offers a carefully curated list of 61 essential, high-quality tones—from a dynamic, expressive German concert grand piano placed in a virtual concert hall to meticulously sampled electric pianos, organs, strings, synths, pads and classic Casio tones derived from the company's popular VL, VZ and CZ series. Advanced Tones enrich your playing with intricate layers that respond dynamically to your performance, while a range of effects, including Reverb, Chorus, Delay, DSP, and Master EQ offer endless creative potential. While the CT-S1 speakers (2.5W per side) are impressive, the powerful bass-reflex stereo speaker system with surround effect on the CT-S1-76 (6.5W per side) delivers even more punch and clarity throughout the entire volume range.

As with the CT-S1, the CT-S1-76 features full-size, box-style keys with touch response, and lightly textured simulated ebony and ivory keytops reminiscent of an acoustic piano.

The CT-S1-76 offers versatile connectivity options, including a class-compliant microUSB MIDI port for seamless connection to any PC, Mac, iOS, or Android device without the need for drivers. It also features a USB HOST port for the optional Bluetooth® adapter (WU-BT10), enabling wireless MIDI communication and transforming the keyboard into a Bluetooth speaker.

Users can connect to the Casio Music Space app via wired or wireless connection and can now use it to control the CT-S1-76's various settings. The app also features digital musical scores, music teacher functionality, live performance simulation, and more. Additionally, players can easily attach a sustain pedal for enhanced expressiveness and utilize the headphone output for private practice.

"The Casiotone CT-S1-76 is the perfect musical companion for both beginners and experienced players seeking a lightweight keyboard with premium studio-grade tones," remarks Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "It's the ultimate keyboard that anyone can effortlessly pick up and play."

The Casio CT-S1-76 comes in both black and white finishes, with an AC adapter and music rest included, and will ship in August at $349 MSRP. It will be available at music retailers nationwide, and CasioMusicGear.com

To learn more about Casio's entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.