Casio Earns Tech & Learning 2019 Award of Excellence

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, is excited to announce that its Advanced XJ-F211WN and Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree® projectors have received the Tech & Learning 2019 Award of Excellence in the "best use of a product in a classroom" category. A panel of judges evaluated a variety of nominated products and selected those products that are improving the way educators work and students learn. Casio's LampFree projectors were chosen for their ability to help enhance both the teaching and learning experience with its innovative Collaboration Suite of features, Educational Solutions.

"For 40 years, Tech & Learning has reported on how edtech products are improving teaching and learning," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher, Christine Weiser. "In keeping with this mission, our 2019 Awards of Excellence contest focused on stand-out products that are both unique in the K-12 market, as well as those that are helping schools solve specific problems."

Designed for educators and school IT managers, Casio's Superior XJ-S400UN and Advanced XJ-F211WN LampFree projectors offer high brightness and are outfitted with the Company's mercury-free Laser and LED hybrid light source. Casio's unique light source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing great cost-saving benefits including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. For use in schools, this corresponds to an operating lifetime of up to 18 years, during which the projector is running for an average of six hours a day through a 180-day school year.

Additionally, the XJ-F211WN and XJ-S400UN feature Casio's Educational Solutions collaboration package for the modern classroom. Auto Input Search enables teachers to start class quickly by simply plugging the device into the projector. One Click Connection allows wireless projection by simply clicking on the dedicated icon for each classroom on your device. Wireless features such as PC/Projector Remote Operation and Moderator Function allow teachers to project their own device display or select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their device onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease, with up to 40 devices connected to the projector at one time and up to four devices on-screen simultaneously.

"We are honored to receive Tech & Learning's esteemed 2019 Award of Excellence," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "This recognition represents Casio's commitment to providing educators with innovative and affordable projection technology that is second to none."

For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.