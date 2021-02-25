Casio Encourages Musicians To Stay In And Jam Out

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, Casio America, Inc is encouraging consumers to embrace their love of music by sharing their favorite jams and participating on Casio's Stay In, Jam Out Sweepstake for a chance to win a new keyboard. From the Casiotone CT-S200 to the PRIVIA PX-S1000, each week until March 12th, 2021, Casio will be giving away one keyboard. Simply complete the 3 steps below to enter the sweepstakes and unleash your creativity.

STEP 1: Record a short clip of a song you've been practicing or Take a photo of your Casio keyboard setup

STEP 2: Post your pic or video to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #stayinjamout and #sweepstakes

STEP 3: Follow @casiomusicgear on Instagram or Like Casio Music Gear's page on Facebook for sweepstakes updates

There's no doubt about the healing power of music— from reducing stress and easing anxiety to boosting your energy and creativity, one of these keyboards can help you get through the winter months. Prizes you can win include:

Casiotone CT-S200

The ultra-compact CT-S200 features a slim chassis, 61 full size keys, an easy-to-read LCD display, and built-in carrying handle that lets you make music wherever and whenever you want. This model is compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play app, where users can view notes displayed graphically in real time in the piano roll window and boasts a library of 60 built-in songs, 400 tones and 77 rhythms. Additionally, the CT-S200 can run on power or six AA batteries adding to its portability and it boasts built-in speakers, a 1/8" headphone output and a 1/8" audio input to enjoy your music at loud or on your own. The CT-S200 (MSRP:$189.99.) is also available in white and black.

PRIVIA PX-S1000

The PRIVIA PX-S1000 comes in a slim and elegant case with an authentic grand piano sound and feel. Its premium design includes a polished top panel and illuminated touch sensor controls, 77 stunning piano tones, a Smart Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard, a powerful stereo speaker system. The PX-S1000 series are the perfect match for at home, stage or studio play and its integrated Bluetooth® feature allows users to connect a device wirelessly. This digital keyboard is also compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app, through which users can easily customize their PX-S100 to suit their needs. The PX-S1000 (MSRP: $949.99) is available in black, red and white.

CDP-S 150

Weighing in at under 25 pounds, the CDP-S150 compact digital piano offers a realistic piano sound and feel in modern and ultra-portable case. Designed for musicians of varying skill levels, the CDP-S150 is compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for Piano app, through which users can improve or learn their favorite songs. The digital piano features 88 keys with a simulated ebony and ivory texture, Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard II, touch key sensitivity, and can be powered by six AA batteries. Additionally, the CDP-S150 (MSRP: $779.99) includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects, as well as a one-button recorder for capturing performances.

To learn more about Casio's Stay In, Jam Out sweepstakes, a full list of prizes and detailed sweepstakes rules, please visit https://stayinjamout.casiomusicgear.com . To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com .

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com .

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Christine Azzolino / Natalie Hunter

Coyne PR

(973) 588-2000

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

