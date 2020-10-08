Casio Expands EDIFICE Collection With New Connected Timepieces

"The new ECB20 models are a welcome and natural fit to our robust lineup of EDIFICE connected men's timepieces," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "Casio continually takes affordability and technology into account throughout the design process. This series is no exception and we expect it to impress the modern man who enjoys smart technology in a classic, versatile design."

Created to keep users on time and in fashion, the ECB20 series comes equipped with full-time Smartphone Link technology. Enabling users to stay up to date and on time, the timepieces adjust to the user's location and time zone in a breeze. By downloading the EDIFICE Connected app and pairing it to a compatible smartphone via Bluetooth®, the watches can access the correct time in their current location and for up to 300 cities worldwide, even updating with the latest time zone and daylight-saving time information. Users can also access their calendars when linking their smartphones, allowing the timepieces to notify them with the schedule timer indicator as to when their next event, task or appointment is approaching. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, a super illuminator for bright nighttime display, five alarms, as well as a stopwatch, countdown timer and two-year battery life.

Casio's ECB20 series features four screws that adorn the octagonal bezel, with accent colors on the dial, and stainless-steel bands make for a stylish and powerful design for today's modern business professional. The new series is available in three colorways: black dial with orange accents and a silver stainless steel band and bezel (ECB20D-1A; MSRP: $150); black dial with blue accents and a silver stainless steel band and bezel (ECB20DB-1A; MSRP: $160); and black dial with ion plated bezel and band (ECB20DC-1A; MSRP: $220). All three models will be available for purchase starting October 23 at select jewelry and watch retailers nationwide, EDIFICE.Casio.com, as well as at Casio.com. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

