Casio Expands PRO TREK Collection With New Angler Series

The new PRTB70-1 , PRTB70-2 and PRTB70-5 are equipped with quad sensor technology that can detect compass bearing, barometric pressure/altitude, temperature, and steps, all necessary for outdoor exploration. Using Bluetooth ® and Casio's Smartphone Link functionality, the timepieces can connect to the PRO TREK Connected app providing additional useful information for outdoors, such as route log, calories burned, location indicator and more!

The new PRTB70 also offers special functionality geared toward fisherman including the Fish In Time feature and a Fishing Timer. Fish In Time uses fish icons to indicate catch probability throughout the day which the Fishing Timer's alarm automatically counts down with the second hand to the time remaining when a good catch period is about to be entered.

"At Casio we pride ourselves on developing gear built for explorers, outdoor enthusiasts, and adventurers alike," said David Johnson, Vice President of Casio's Timepiece Division. "We couldn't be more excited to introduce the PRTB70 series which comes equipped with a comprehensive set of features no outdoorsman will want to be without this season or next."

As part of the release, PRO TREK has unveiled an exclusive video and landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new models feature a wide face, a large rotating bezel and soft urethane band for maximum comfort. Additional features include:



200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance World time (39 cities + UTC)

Five Daily Alarms

Tide/moon Graph

Location Indicator

Phone Finder

Double LED Light

1/100 th sec Stopwatch (24Hr)

sec Stopwatch (24Hr) Countdown Timer (1Hr)

The PRTB70-1(Black), PRTB70-2(Blue) and PRTB70-5 (Green) will be available this November for a MSRP of $240 at select retailers nationwide and Casio.com. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com/.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

MEDIA INQUIRIES ONLY CONTACT:

Christine Azzolino / Natalie Hunter

Coyne PR

(973) 588-2000

[email protected]

[email protected]

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

www.casio.com

