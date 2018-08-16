Casio G-SHOCK Adds Metallic Accent Model To Men's GA710 Series
Latest model features unique black and blue metallic accent color and matte finish
10:44 ET
DOVER, N.J., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the latest addition to its men's GA710 series, the premium variation of the GA700 base model. The new timepiece, the GA710B-1A2, features a matte black finish, as well as blue metallic accents with an IP finish on the face and buckle.
First announced in winter 2018, each timepiece in the GA710 series also comes equipped with G-SHOCK's classic front button design and 3D bold hands on the face for a dynamic, tough look without sacrificing style.
The GA710B-1A2 offers standard G-SHOCK technology of 200M water resistance and shock resistance, as well as the following features:
- Super LED light
- 5-year battery
- World time (31 time zones / 48 cities + UTC)
- 4 daily alarms
- 1/100th sec. stopwatch (24hr)
- 1/10th countdown timer
- 12/24 hour time formats
- 53.4 mm case
A video showcasing the GA710B-1A2 has been created and can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/GA710
The GA710B-1A2 will retail for $130 beginning in September 2018 at gshock.com, select jewelers, select Macy's, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com.
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
Rachel Shandler / Alex Nassar
M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC
Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com
Alex.Nassar@mcsaatchi.com
Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe
CASIO AMERICA, INC.
(973) 361-5400
SVanderSchans@casio.com
AColasacco@casio.com
