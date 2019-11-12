Casio G-Shock Adds To Its Luxury MR-G Collection With New Colorway Of MRGB1000 Series

Part of the brand's prestigious MR-G line, the newest model is an upgrade to the MRGB1000, arriving in silver and black with red accents on the dial. Housing distinctive Japanese design cues, the new model also comes equipped with a sapphire crystal and a full titanium build with a case, bezel, and band made of strong, lightweight metal for complete toughness.

Inspired by the majestic beauty of black Japanese Lacquer (Urushi) and its high-resistance and durability, the latest model features a 2-Way Time Sync, a Multi-Band 6 radio, Super Illuminator, Tough Solar power for battery self-charging system and Bluetooth connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App to automatically sync time, for safe timekeeping

The MRGB1000D-1A model also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Airplane Mode

Super Illuminator LED Light

World Time (27 time zones)

Daily Alarm

Full Auto Calendar

1/1 Sec. Stopwatch (24H)

Countdown Timer (24H)

Date Display

The MRGB1000D-1A model will retail for $2,400 and will be available for purchase beginning in November at exclusive G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store,.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

