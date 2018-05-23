Casio G-SHOCK Announces All-new Men's Gold Accent Collection

GA710B Models

First introduced in the fall of 2016, the GA700 model debuted with a re-imagined case design, featuring a prominent front button for easy access to the super illuminator LED light, as well as an easy to read 3-D dial with multi-dimensional hands.

Additional features include:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance 1/100 th second stopwatch

second stopwatch Hand retract function

A five-year battery life

4 daily alarms + 1 Snooze Alarm

1/10 th countdown timer

countdown timer 12/24 formats

53.4mm case size

GA810B Models

Similar to the GA700, the GA800 was first introduced in the fall of 2017, and also includes a large front button for the super illuminator double LED light. In contrast to the GA700, GA800 models are smaller with a mid-size case design of 48.6mm for those looking for a more subtle timepiece accessory fit.

Additional features include:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance 1/100 th second stopwatch

second stopwatch Hand retract function

3-hands (hour, minute, second)

Dual time display

120 LAP memory

5 daily alarms

1/100th countdown timer

The GA710B-1A4, GA710B-1A9, GA810B-1A4, and GA810B-1A9 will retail for $130 and will be available for purchase beginning in June 2018 at select Macy's, select ZUMIEZ, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casiousa.com/home.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Kellyn Slone / Sarah Fleisher

Cornerstone

(212) 741-7100

Kellyn@cornerstoneagency.com

SarahFleisher@cornerstoneagency.com

Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

AColasacco@casio.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-g-shock-announces-all-new-mens-gold-accent-collection-300653635.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

