Casio G-SHOCK Announces Latest G-STEEL Models To The Men's G-shock Carbon Series

Combining both style and functionality, the latest timepieces are perfect for the man on-the-go who needs a reliable piece of gear. Carbon materials reduce case size, while the timepieces showcase a larger face in a more compact form. The new G-STEEL Carbon timepieces also include fine stainless-steel bezel and buttons and a thin case back to provide a high-end look with a comfortable feel.

In addition, the timepieces arrive with other topline features including Bluetooth® connectivity to pair with smartphones via the G-SHOCK Connected App. Other features include solar-powered charging capabilities, a hand retract function, and full auto double LEDs light for maximum visibility at night.

The watches also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance

Shock resistance

World time

1/1000 th Sec. Stopwatch and countdown timer

Sec. Stopwatch and countdown timer 5 alarms

Full auto calendar

The GSTB200D-1A will retail for $350 and the GSTB200-1A will retail for $280, both will be available for purchase starting this June at select jewelers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

