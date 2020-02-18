Casio G-SHOCK Announces Partnership With Burton Snowboards and Unveils New Collaborative MUDMASTER Model

An updated take on the popular MUDMASTER line up, the model's band features a snow-covered tree camouflage pattern from the British Columbia forests, inspired by the work of world-renowned snowboard photographer, Dean Blotto Gray. The watch also includes the brand's logo debossed on the case back and etched on the band keeper.

Along with the one-of-a-kind timepiece, the GGB100BTN-1A arrives in custom packaging, tying in the unique snowy mountain pattern on the watch band as well as the logos of the two legendary brands.

As part of the collaboration, the brands have unveiled an exclusive video asset, which can be viewed HERE.

"It's the upmost honor to collaborate with G-Shock and Burton two amazing brands doing great things for outdoor enthusiasts," said Dean Blotto Gray. "Having my work featured on the new Burton x G-Shock Mudmaster Watch is a total joy, and I look forward to sharing it with the world."

The GGB100BTN-1A boasts features unique to the MUDMASTER line up of men's timepieces, including a Carbon Core Guard Structure and three-layered carbon-insert bezel that is mud and debris resistant, as well as large textured buttons to provide slip-resistance and ease of use even while wearing gloves.

The timepiece also comes equipped with the latest technical capabilities in location and step-tracking. For example, as part of the timepiece's Bluetooth® connectivity capabilities via the G-SHOCK Connected App, a special function within the app provides a location indicator, mission log memory, location memory, step tracker, sunrise and sunset time and more. Built in Quad sensor technology of a compass, altimeter/barometer, thermometer and accelerometer, make the new timepiece the perfect companion for the tough, snowy conditions both on and off the slopes.

The model also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

200M water resistance

water resistance Shock resistance

World Time (38TZ/38 Cities)

Auto Double LED Super Illuminator lights

5 daily alarms

1/100 th Second Stopwatch

Second Stopwatch Countdown Timer

The GGB100BTN-1A timepiece will retail for $440 and will be available for purchase starting February 21, 2020 at G-SHOCK Soho and Burton flagship stores, gshock.com, Burton.com, Macy's, and select fashion boutiques and jewelers. For more information about these watches, visit https://www.gshock.com/watches/master-of-g.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com/home.

