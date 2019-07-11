Casio G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability Of Titanium MR-G Model

The custom engraving on the new MR-G was done by historic Japanese artisan Sadanobu Gassan, whose family heritage dates back to the 12 th century. The case is complemented by a deep violet color and recrystallized Arc Ion Plating (AIP) on the case.

The MRGG2000GA-1A also features a Cobarion® bezel with a flawless mirror-finish, and a unique bladed edge to symbolize a Japanese sword.

The watch face also boasts a watered pattern and is protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with non-reflective coating, elevating its overall clarity. The new model also comes equipped with G-SHOCK's top-of-the-line technical capabilities including Multi-Band 6 technology, as well as Tough Solar technology that provides self-charging capabilities. The watch also has Bluetooth technology to connect with the MR-G Connected smartphone app, which allows for self-adjusting time changes as one travels between time zones in addition to tracking solar charge, checking signal reception frequency and more.

The timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology such as:

GPS-controlled timekeeping.

200M water resistance and shock resistance

Magnetic resistance

Dual Dial World time

Daily alarm

Countdown timer

Airplane Mode

Super Illuminator LED light

Full auto calendar

Day/date display

The MRGG2000GA-1A is now available for $7,400 and will be available for purchase at select G-SHOCK authorized retailers and G-SHOCK Soho store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com

