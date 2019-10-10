Casio G-Shock Debuts Latest Skeleton Series In Three New Colorways For Fall 2019

Part of the latest Clear Skeleton Series , which launched this April, the new watches are colorful additions to the DW5600 series. Arriving in the popular candy color trends with their striking appeal including a one-tone chromatic color casing and band in transparent jelly style, these new models express a futuristic take on nostalgia. The reverse LCD with matching color tint showcases a minimalistic design that matches the classic original G-SHOCK.

Inspired by the popular 90's transparent handheld and home videogame systems, the newest DW5600SB models boasts the brand's classic square shape and staple functions such as a built-in EL backlight and Flash Alert to provide easy use even in low-light conditions.

The DW5600SB models also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Stopwatch

Multi-Function Alarm

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr formats

The DW5600SB models will retail for $110 and will be available for purchase beginning in October at G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Alyssa Stalzer

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Alyssa.Stalzer@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

svanderschans@casio.com

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casio.com

