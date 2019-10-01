Casio G-SHOCK Debuts New Models In Fall-Inspired Colors To Upscale G-MS Collection
Latest timepieces arrive with stainless steel bezels and natural blush and brown colorways
Oct 01, 2019, 09:17 ET
DOVER, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the addition of two new colorways to its popular G-MS women's line of elevated timepieces. Boasting a sleek, upscale look, the latest models arrive with stainless steel bezels with a light blush band (MSGS200G-4A), or dark brown band (MSGS200G-5A), matching the popular beige and natural colors seen in Fall looks.
These latest additions to the G-MS collection feature solar-powered charging capabilities and a Super Illuminator LED light to ensure that they are able to last all-day and provide maximum visibility at night.
The new MSGS200G models combine sophisticated style with functionality for everyday life. For example, the timepiece's durable resin bands give them a sleek look while still upholding the hallmark of absolute toughness that G-SHOCK is known for. In addition, the bezel is made of forged stainless steel and boasts mirror and hair-line finishing treatment on the surface to enhance the overall look.
The MSGS200G timepieces are 100 meter water resistant and come equipped with G-SHOCK technology, which includes:
- Shock Resistance
- World Time (48 cities + UTC)
- Daily alarm
- Full auto calendar
- 1/100th second stopwatch
- Countdown timer
- 12/24 hour formats
The MSGS200G-4A/5A will retail for $170 each and will be available for purchase starting this October at selected G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home
