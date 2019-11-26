Casio G-SHOCK Expands Popular Full Metal Series With Latest Titanium Timepiece

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the latest addition to its full metal GMWB5000 series, the GMWB5000TB. The timepiece is constructed with lightweight, easy-on-the-wrist, titanium material that provides ultimate durability and comfort for everyday use.

This new addition to the G-SHOCK metal series is a significantly lighter version of the stainless steel variation; it's approximately 34% lighter making it even more comfortable. Titanium is notorious for being difficult to work with and its application to the watch's case, band, bezel and caseback represents a significant achievement by the brand. In addition to the use of Titanium, the new model also features G-SHOCK's iconic square-case alongside a diamond like carbon coating for a scratch resistant finish, and luxurious look.

The GMWB5000TB features several of G-SHOCK's most premium features, including, Two-Way Time Sync which combines Bluetooth Connectivity to pair with smart phones via the G-SHOCK connected app and Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self adjusting, accurate hour / date display virtually anywhere on the globe.

The watch also boasts G-SHOCK technology such as:

200M water resistance

water resistance Shock Resistance

Sapphire Crystal

STN LCD Digital Display

Super Illuminator LED light

Tough Solar

1/100 th Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr) 4 Daily Alarms + 1 Snz

Countdown Timer (24H4)

Power Saving

12/24 Hr Formats

The GMWB5000TB will retail for $1,550 and be available for purchase beginning in December at select high-end jewelers and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com/home.

