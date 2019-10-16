Casio G-SHOCK Introduces All-New Adrenalin Red Series Of Men's Timepieces

The mid-sized GWB5600AR-1, G-SHOCK's origin case, has a red-tinted reverse LCD digital display. It includes additional premium technical features like G-SHOCK's Multi-Band 6 and Bluetooth® connectivity for two-way time sync functionality, as well as Tough Solar Technology rendering it capable of self-charging even with low light conditions.

The GA140AR-1A boasts a large case design with an updated dial that includes an analog speed indicator, as well as a magnetic resistant module. The third introduction in the series, the GA700AR-1A, an extra large analog digital model with a display featuring 3D bold hands in addition to a Super Illuminator LED backlight to make it easy to read while on the go.

Each watch in the series also boasts standard G-SHOCK technology such as:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Super Illuminator LED light

Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr Time Formats

World Time

The GA140AR-1A and GA700AR-1A will retail for $110 each and the GWB5600AR-1 will retail for $150. All watches will be available for purchase starting this November at select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

