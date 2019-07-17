Casio G-SHOCK Introduces Five New Models With Its GA140 Series

The updated dial includes an analog speed indicator sub-dial at the 3 o'clock position and a myriad of LCD displays encircling the hour and minute hands. Easy-to-read arrow shaped hands give balance to the overall layout. Four of the five timepieces feature positive LCD displays while the fifth features a reverse LCD display.

The debut models are available in a variety of colorways that perfectly compliment your summer style including black (GA140-1A1), black with red and orange accents (GA140-1A4), blue (GA140-2A), red and gray (GA140-4A), and purple (GA140-6A), which offers a unique pop of color.

Each watch in the series also boasts G-SHOCK technology such as:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Magnetic Resistance

Auto LED Light

World Time (29TZ, 48 cities + UTC)

4 Daily Alarms & 1 Snooze Alarm

1/1000 Sec. Stopwatch (100Hr)

Speed Indicator (Max1998unit / H)

Countdown Timer (24Hr)

12/24 Hr Time Formats

The GA140 models retail for $99 and will be available for purchase starting this August at select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

