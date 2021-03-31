Casio G-SHOCK Unveils All-New, Minimalistic Women's Model In Slimmed Down Case

The latest G-SHOCK Women models boast the distinctive octagonal bezel of the original men's GA2100 timepiece in an updated, slimmer 11.2mm case. It also features a similar Carbon Core Guard Structure that is made of high-strength resin reinforced with carbon fibers to provide outstanding strength to weight ratio for durability and lightness.

The GMAS2100 collection arrives in four stylish colorways. The GMAS2100-7A features a white case and band with silver accents. The GMAS2100-4A sports a blush pink case and band while the GMAS2100-1A comes in black and the GMAS2100-4A2 has a pink case and band; these three models all feature rose gold accents.

The new GMAS2100 boasts G-SHOCK's updated technical features that make the timepiece easy to read and access, including a hand shift feature, simple bar hour markers, digital date/seconds display, mineral glass, and more.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page and video taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new model also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology such as:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance 1/100th Stopwatch

Full Auto Super LED Light

World Time (48 cities + UTC)

Countdown Timer

5 Daily Alarms

12/24 Hr. Formats

Full Auto Calendar

All GMAS2100 models will retail for $99 each and will be available starting this April at the G-SHOCK Soho Store, select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/home.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit https://www.casio.com/home.

