Casio G-SHOCK Unveils Brand New Luxury Forged Metal Bezel Timepieces For Spring

Sure to turn heads, the GM6900-1 features a silver bezel with a matching silver metal button while the GM6900G-9 stands out with a gold IP bezel and button. Additionally, the GM6900B-4 comes with a black IP and metal bezel, metallic red dial and transparent red band.

The new GM6900 timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK features such as:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance 1/100 Sec. Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr Time Formats

The GM6900-1 will retail for $180, GM6900G-9 will retail for $230 and the GM6900B-4 will retail for $220 and all will be available for purchase starting this February at select G-SHOCK retailers including Macy's, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up."

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home.

