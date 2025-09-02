Casio G-SHOCK Unveils Latest Rui Hachimura Collaboration in Iconic 5600 Series

New Timepiece Marks the Fifth Collaboration between Hachimura and G-SHOCK

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is excited to introduce the launch of the GM5600RH-1, the latest G-SHOCK signature timepiece designed in collaboration with professional basketball player and brand ambassador Rui Hachimura. This marks the fifth limited-edition release between G-SHOCK and Hachimura, further cementing the athlete's ongoing influence on the brand's evolution of style and toughness.

GM5600RH

A fresh take on a classic, the new model draws inspirated from G-SHOCK's iconic 5600 series, with personal twists from Hachimura. The GM5600RH-1 features a metal-clad bezel with a sleek black IP finish and an inverted LCD display, creating a sharp, modern aesthetic. Red accents highlight the bezel and digital markers, adding an energetic edge to the watch's understated palette.

What sets this timepiece apart is the inclusion of Hachimura's personal emblem, the "Black Samurai" logo, a design created by Hachimura. The symbol cleverly integrates the Japanese character "八" (Hachi), representing both his name and jersey number, with a stylized samurai sword, serving as a visual representation of heritage, strength, and identity. This emblem continues to be a cornerstone in Hachimura's collaborations with G-SHOCK, offering a glimpse into both brands' background and values.

Rui Hachimura's ongoing collaboration with G-SHOCK is a seamless match, embodying a commitment to strength, resilience, and staying true to one's roots. As an athlete who continues to break barriers on a global stage, Hachimura shares G-SHOCK's dedication to pushing limits while honoring heritage. His bold yet thoughtful design perspective brings new dimension to the brand's iconic toughness, making each release a personal yet universally resonant statement.

The GM5600RH-1 stands as a testament to this both G-SHOCK's and Hachimura's ethos where sport meets style, legacy meets innovation, and cultural identity is celebrated through craft.

The new timepiece comes equipped with the following features:

Shock-resistant structure

200M water resistance

water resistance LED backlight (Super Illuminator)

1/100-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

Multi-function alarm

Full auto-calendar

The GM5600RH-1 will be available for purchase beginning September 2nd at select retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho store, and gshock.casio.com for $280. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/.

