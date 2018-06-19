Casio G-SHOCK Unveils Latest S Series Collection Featuring Pastel Colorways

DOVER, N.J., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the latest color additions to its S Series line of women's watches. Encompassing the popular GMAS120 face design, which offers a rearranged combination of analog and digital dial displays, the S Series GMAS120DP collection will debut just in time for the summer. Featuring soft, pastel colors on the case and band with pastel dials adorned with metallic highlights, the watches in this collection boast an understated, matte look in light shades of blue (GMAS120DP-2A), pink (GMAS120DP-4A) and purple (GMAS120DP-6A) and add a touch of flair to your summer style.
Each model comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology, with features including:
- 200M water resistance and shock resistance
- Magnetic resistance
- Auto LED Light
- World time (48 cities + UTC),
- 4 daily alarms and 1 snooze
- 1/1000th second stopwatch
- Countdown timer
- 12/24 hour formats
- 45.9mm case size
The GMAS120DP-2A, GMAS120DP-4A, and GMAS120DP-6A will retail for $130 and beginning in July 2018 and can be purchased at major G-SHOCK retailers, including Macy's, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
Sarah Fleisher / Alex Nassar
Cornerstone
(212) 741-7100
SarahFleisher@cornerstoneagency.com
ANassar@cornerstoneagency.com
Sue Vander Schans / Alli Colasacco-Sharpe
CASIO AMERICA, INC.
(973) 361-5400
SVanderSchans@casio.com
AColasacco@casio.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-g-shock-unveils-latest-s-series-collection-featuring-pastel-colorways-300668698.html
SOURCE Casio America, Inc.
Share this article