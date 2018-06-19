Casio G-SHOCK Unveils Latest S Series Collection Featuring Pastel Colorways

Each model comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology, with features including:

200M water resistance and shock resistance

water resistance and shock resistance Magnetic resistance

Auto LED Light

World time (48 cities + UTC),

4 daily alarms and 1 snooze

1/1000th second stopwatch

second stopwatch Countdown timer

12/24 hour formats

45.9mm case size

The GMAS120DP-2A, GMAS120DP-4A, and GMAS120DP-6A will retail for $130 and beginning in July 2018 and can be purchased at major G-SHOCK retailers, including Macy's, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

