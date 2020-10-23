Casio Highlights The Importance Of Well-Being During Emotional Wellness Month

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October is observed as Emotional Wellness Month— a time to reflect and highlight the importance of understanding, accepting and learning to manage emotions effectively. Engaging in stress reducing activities such as listening or playing music and getting outdoors can extensively boost your emotional and physical health. It's time to get lost in the sounds of music and outdoor foliage with Casio's portfolio of electronic musical instruments and digital timepieces, the perfect gear to help you unwind and cope with stressful situations.

For Music Lovers

The new CDP-S series of digital pianos can help tackle life's stressors anytime and anywhere as it's lightweight and portable, and delivers a realistic piano sound and feel. The CDP-S150 and CDP-S350 are designed for musicians of varying skill levels. Both models are compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for piano app, through which users can easily customize their piano to suit their needs as well as improve or learn their favorite songs. The digital pianos feature 88 keys with a simulated ebony and ivory texture, Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard II, touch key sensitivity, and can be powered by six AA batteries. Both models also have a class-compliant USB port that works with any Mac/PC/Android/iOS device, with no drivers needed.

The CDP-S150 ($479.99) includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects, as well as a one-button recorder for capturing performances. The CDP-S350 ($549.99) features 700 sounds, 200 accompaniment rhythms, a pitch bend wheel, a six-track MIDI recorder with USB storage, and convenient registration buttons for quickly saving and recalling sounds and settings.

Perfect for at home, on stage or in the studio, Casio's PRIVIA PX-S1000 delivers the sound and feel of a real grand piano. This high-end digital piano makes a statement with unique features including an elegant slim case, a polished top panel with illuminated touch sensor control, 88-keys, 77 stunning piano tones, and a powerful stereo speaker, just to name a few. It is also compatible with Casio's free Chordana for Piano app and weighing under 25 pounds with an optional 6xAA battery power, it provides the versatility to add music to your life and enhance positive emotions anywhere. The PX-S1000 is available in black, red and white and retails for $649.99.

For Fitness Enthusiasts

For that spontaneous walk or run to hit the refresh button on your emotions, G-SHOCK offers an array of step tracker watches for men and women that are both stylish and functional.

The latest G-SHOCK Women lineup brings the compact GMDB800-1 and GMDB800-4A , which feature trendy rose-gold accents and a downsized case for a chic and feminine look, while G-SHOCK men offers the GBD100-1 and GBD100-1A7 from its G-SHOCK MOVE lineup of sports watches perfect for those looking to jump start their fitness routine this fall. In terms of functionality, these models feature Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App allowing users to access a number of functions to support and make workouts more effective including access to step count logs and exercise intensity levels, calories burned, as well as specifying a daily step target and creating timer combinations.

The GMDB800-1 and GMDB800-4A retail for $99 while the GBD100-1 and GBD100-1A7 retail for $150.

