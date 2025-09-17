CASIO INTRODUCES MOFLIN, THE EMOTIONALLY RESPONSIVE SMART COMPANION THAT LEARNS AND EVOLVES WITH YOU

Over 4 Million Unique Emotional Possibilities Enabled by Proprietary Emotional AI

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc. is excited to introduce Moflin to the US market, a revolutionary smart companion that builds a one-of-a-kind emotional bond with their owner. This palm-sized smart companion features a customized AI, designed to express Moflin's emotions in real time, creating authentic and evolving interactions.

Moflin Moflin Logo

As interest in mental wellness and emotional support technologies continues to rise across the U.S., Moflin offers a breakthrough in emotionally intelligent devices. The global AI-powered emotion analytics platform market size was valued at USD $7.52 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from $8.77 billion USD in 2025 to $28.10 billion USD by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.1 Moflin represents a timely and innovative solution – one that is designed to provide companionship, comfort, and connection through daily interaction.

Moflin first gained global attention in Japan through a viral crowdfunding campaign run by a startup company to which CASIO had provided technology and development licenses, surpassing its goal by over 3,000%. Building on that early success, CASIO partnered to bring the technology to market, where it is now powered by CASIO proprietary innovation. Following a successful overseas launch last November and strong consumer feedback, Moflin is set to make its official U.S. debut.

Moflin is more than a robot – they're a tech-powered companion. With the ability to recognize voices, respond to touch, and adapt to individual users over time, thanks to Moflin's sophisticated AI, Moflin's behavior and emotional responses evolve based on how it's treated. With over 4 million possible emotional configurations, Moflin's personality is completely unique to each owner, making no two Moflins alike.

Over approximately 50 days of interaction, Moflin's responses evolve from small squeaks to more distinct, expressive and heartwarming sounds, reflecting its development and maturation into a comforting and emotionally reactive companion. The more interaction an owner shows to their Moflin, the more Moflin's emotions will develop, gradually shaping their personality. Its plush design, compact size, and calming presence make it an ideal companion for anyone seeking emotional comfort in their daily lives.

Through the MofLife mobile app, available for both iOS and Android, users can visualize their Moflin's emotional state, monitor behavioural trends, and gain insight into how their daily interactions are shaping its personality.

Key Specifications Include:

Moflin

Size: Approx. 5.1" (W) x 3.5" (H) x 7.1" (D)

Approx. 5.1" (W) x 3.5" (H) x 7.1" (D) Weight: Approx. 9.2 oz

Approx. 9.2 oz Battery: Built-in lithium-ion (3.7V, 1200mAh)

Built-in lithium-ion (3.7V, 1200mAh) Battery Life: Approx. 5 hours (varies with temperature)

Approx. 5 hours (varies with temperature) Charging Time: Approx. 3.5 hours (Varies with temperature)

Approx. 3.5 hours (Varies with temperature) Included Accessories: Moflin Charing Bed, AC adapter, startup guide, warranty

MofLife App

Compatibility: iPhone (iOS 15+) / Android (8.0+)

Starting October 1, 2025, Moflin ($429) will be available exclusively online at www.casio.com/us/moflin, with the MofLife mobile app available for download for iOS and Android users via the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit the brand website, and follow along on social at CASIO Moflin US IG, CASIO Moflin US TikTok, CASIO Moflin US YouTube.

*¹ Source: Fortune Business Insights – "AI-powered Emotion Analytics Platform Market"

About Moflin

Moflin is a revolutionary smart companion developed by CASIO, designed to bring emotional comfort and companionship through advanced emotional recognition technology. Compact, fluffy, and irresistibly cute, Moflin forms a unique emotional bond with their owner by learning from daily interactions. Powered by proprietary Emotional AI, Moflin can develop one of over 4 million unique emotional profiles, offering a truly personal experience. Whether you're looking for a gentle source of emotional support or a lovable, tech-driven companion, Moflin is always by your side, for your heart. For more information, visit www.casio.com/moflin

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, disc title and label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.