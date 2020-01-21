Casio LampFree Projectors Receive Accolade From Religious Product News

DOVER N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a pioneer in the digital projection space, is pleased to announce that its new Superior Series of LampFree® projectors has earned the "Hot Product" moniker by Religious Product News. Religious Product News' "2019 Hot Products" recognizes the hottest products and services from manufacturers and dealers in the church market. All "hot products" were featured in Religious Product News' December 2019 print issue.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Religious Product News as a 'Hot Product'," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Our new Superior Series is extraordinary, and this accolade is a testament to Casio's continuous effort to create innovative and affordable projectors for the house of worship market."

Casio's new Superior Series of LampFree projectors is one of the world's smallest, boasting brightness up to 4000 lumens and projecting images up to 300". As the Company's first WUXGA projector series, the new models provide full HD resolution with crisp images and vibrant colors. With a 1.7X zoom lens and 360° installation angle capability, the Superior Series also increases flexibility with installations as the projectors can fit into a variety of tight places.

The Superior Series features the next generation of Casio's industry-leading, mercury-free Laser and LED hybrid light source. The new R-Hybrid Light Source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. Additionally, the Superior Series boasts Casio's new dust resistant design which helps to prevent the deterioration of brightness, even in dusty environments. With no lamps or filters to replace, Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors are a great low maintenance solution for houses of worship.

For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

