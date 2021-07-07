Casio PX-S1100 Digital Piano Provides Improved Tone, New Bluetooth MIDI Capability

The PX-S1100 replaces the PX-S1000, which has become one of the top-selling digital pianos on the market today and earned its reputation for sound and features that punch far above its price class. The new model retains its stylish design in the world's slimmest body while offering an inviting keyboard touch and stunningly realistic piano sound, making it the ideal instrument for the home, recording studio or stage.

COMPACT SIZE AND MINIMALIST, ELEGANT DESIGN

The new PX-S1100 makes the most of Casio's advanced technology with a sophisticated design and boasting the world's slimmest depth.1 The svelte, contemporary design complements the interior of any home and makes the most of rooms with limited space. With gold accents and three color variations—black, white, and red—the PX-S1100 has a minimalist, elegant and clean appearance, featuring a mirror-like, flat control panel. All settings are handled by touch buttons that disappear when the piano is powered off. What's more, the PX-S1100 boasts the simplest interface in the Privia family.

AUTHENTIC PIANO SOUND AND FEEL

Despite its slim profile, the feel of the PX-S1100 duplicates a grand piano with a weighted action that is subtly heavier in the lower range and becomes lighter as the player ascends the keyboard. Improved string resonance reproduces the complex harmonics of an acoustic piano. Upgraded speakers and speaker positioning give the PX-S1100 a warmer tone than ever, and the multi-dimensional morphing AiR Sound Source provides a sense of ambience, localization, and clarity. This advanced sound engine reflects changes in volume and timbre, allowing users to move from gentle and delicate playing to dynamic and powerful performances, all with ultimate musical expressiveness.

CONNECTIVITY, EITHER WIRED OR WIRELESS

Connected features of the PX-S1100 stand above its competitors, as the included WU-BT10 adapter adds Bluetooth® MIDI and audio capabilities, allowing users to connect wirelessly to compatible Bluetooth® devices and transform the piano itself into a Bluetooth® speaker. This revolutionary upgrade provides self-learning and music production opportunities, as users can play along with their favorite songs and hear everything through the Privia's high-fidelity speakers. Plus, the dedicated Chordana Play for Piano app opens a whole world of control and education features, letting players control all functions of the piano from a tablet (connected via Bluetooth® or a USB cable) and providing real-time interactive lessons that make learning music more engaging.

"When Casio released its first Privia model nearly 20 years ago, our goal was to make the joy of playing piano accessible to more people," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instruments Division. "The PX-S1100 delivers on this promise, providing the sound and feel of a concert grand piano with unprecedented value and quality."

The PX-S1100 will be available for purchase in September at Music retailers nationwide and CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about Casio's entire portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

1Among digital pianos with 88 hammer-action keys and built-in speakers, according to a Casio survey as of July 7, 2021

About Privia

Casio's Privia line of digital pianos redefines the digital piano category with unprecedented sound quality and performance features in stylish, elegant designs that are supremely portable. Featuring superb grand piano sounds and a new Tri-Sensor 88 note scaled hammer action keyboard and some models weighing only 25 lbs., Casio's Privia digital pianos are versatile enough for any home, studio, or stage. The award-winning grand piano sound in Privia has been dramatically improved and now utilizes more than three times the memory of the previous generation for a more natural piano tone. In addition, Casio's new proprietary sound source "AiR" (Acoustic and intelligent Resonator) provides unmatched realism, detail and seamless dynamics for a remarkably expressive and powerful performance. For additional information on Casio's Privia digital pianos, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

