Casio Receives ProjectorCentral's InfoComm 2019 Best of Show Award

DOVER, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a trailblazer in the digital projection space, is proud to announce that its new Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree® Projector has earned ProjectorCentral's InfoComm 2019 Best of Show Award. Casio's Superior XJ-S400UN was chosen for its innovative technology, comprehensive feature-set and affordable price point.

ProjectorCentral's Best of Show award winners are selected by its expert in-house and freelance editorial staff, which represents experienced reviewers, integrators, and video technical consultants. Products were evaluated on: notable achievement in performance specs; innovative or unusual technical design features that benefit usability, flexibility or efficiency of set-up, or ongoing maintenance needs; advantages in size, form factor or visual design; and unusual value at the product's assigned introductory street price.

"Lots of general-service projectors try to claim a place in the classroom, but few have a design so targeted at educators or so elegantly executed as Casio's XJ-S400UN," said ProjectorCentral editor-in-chief, Rob Sabin. "The flagship of Casio's new Superior Series, it starts with the company's 20,000-hour LampFree Hybrid Laser/LED light source which delivers a bright 4,000 lumens in a remarkably small and lightweight form factor. But it's the inclusion of the company's Education Solutions 'ES' operating system that separates it from the pack with a plethora of well-thought-out conveniences and sharing tools for teachers and students in today's IT-centric classrooms. Throw in sharp WUXGA resolution, an unusually flexible 1.7x zoom, and an affordable street price under $2,000, and it's obvious why the XJ-S400UN was an easy pick for a ProjectorCentral InfoComm 2019 Best of Show award."

Casio's Superior XJ-S400UN LampFree Projector is outfitted with the Company's next generation, mercury-free LED and Laser hybrid light source – the R-Hybrid Light Source – which produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. Additionally, the XJ-S400UN features a 1.7x zoom lens, WUXGA resolution, and Casio's Educational Solutions collaboration package for the modern classroom. Auto Input Search enables teachers to start class quickly by simply plugging the PC into the projector. One Click Connection allows wireless projection by simply clicking on the dedicated icon for each classroom on your device. Wireless features such as PC/Projector Remote Operation and Moderator Function allow teachers to project their own PC display or select a presenter from anywhere in a classroom and project their device onto the screen. Data, classwork and presentations from students' devices can be shared via a wireless connection with ease, with up to 40 devices connected to the projector at one time and up to four devices on-screen simultaneously.

"We are elated to receive ProjectorCentral's esteemed Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2019," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "This award is a testament to our commitment to developing and providing digital projection solutions that meet the needs of various segments from education to business enterprise and beyond. Our Superior XJ-S400UN truly is an incredible LampFree projector, and we are beyond thrilled to receive this recognition."

Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors are now available. For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

