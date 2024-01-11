CASIO RELEASES HELLO KITTY COLLABORATION BABY-G

Color Scheme Celebrates Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary with 1974 Debut Look

DOVER, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc., announced the release of the newest addition to its family of BABY-G shock-resistant watches. The new BGD565KT features the popular character HELLO KITTY from Sanrio Co., Ltd. This very special watch marks both the 50th anniversary of HELLO KITTY and the 30th anniversary of BABY-G.

The collaboration watch is based on the BGD-565, which inherits the design of the first BABY-G model. The new watch is given the white, red, and blue color scheme of HELLO KITTY's debut designs from 1974. Red and blue band rings accent the design's base tone of white.

The band, made with bio-based resin, is covered in printed faces of the charming, animated character from the 1970s — HELLO KITTY laughing, winking, and looking surprised. When the backlight is on, her eyes, nose, and whiskers appear on the watch LCD and are topped with the ribbon design on the dial to complete the HELLO KITTY face.

In addition to a total of 50 HELLO KITTY details covering the entire watch in celebration of her 50th anniversary, this collaboration model comes in special packaging that includes a cloth pouch inspired by the watch design.

Highlighting the original look of this sweet Sanrio character, this BABY-G exudes a retro charm worthy of the classic HELLO KITTY design.

These timepieces come equipped with technology including:  

  • Shock Resistant
  • 100M Water Resistant
  • 3 Year Battery life
  • LED Backlight (Super Illuminator)
  • Multi-function alarm, Hourly time signal
  • Stopwatch (24hr)
  • Countdown Timer,
  • 12/24 Hr. time formats

The BGD565KT-7 is available for purchase today, retailing for $140, at select retailers, Casio.com. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us. 

About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

