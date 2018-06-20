Casio Reveals New PRO TREK Timepiece For Summer

DOVER, N.J., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer kicks into full gear, Casio is excited to launch two new color ways for its PRO TREK PRG330 timepiece. Now in black and pink, the PRG330-1 and PRG330-4 are ideal for a wide range of outdoor adventures from hiking and biking, to swimming and rafting. The PRG330-1 and PRG330-4 also have a smaller case size making them great accessories for everyday wear.
The PRO TREK PRG330-1 and PRG330-4 offer Casio's Triple Sensor Version 3 Technology, which provides outdoor enthusiasts with fast, precise data readings to help navigate through any adventure. The timepieces include a direction sensor for compass readings, pressure sensor for altimeter/barometer readings and a thermo sensor for temperature readings, enabling the user to effortlessly monitor all the needed information on outdoor conditions. Furthermore, with Casio's Tough Solar Power technology, users can charge the timepiece in low or fluorescent light, eliminating the need for continuous battery replacement. It will also power down when not exposed to light for a certain period of time, thus conserving energy.
Additional features include:
- Water resistance up to 100 meters
- Low temperature resistance
- Sunrise and sunset data
- World time (48 + UTC)
- Full auto LED (Super Illuminator) backlight w/ afterglow
- Four daily alarms and one snooze alarm
- 1/10-second stopwatch
- Countdown timer
- Power saving function
Designed with a soft resin band and aluminum panel bezel, the PRO TREK PRG330-1 and PRG330-4 will be available this July for $200 at select retailers nationwide and online at ShopCasio.com. For more information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit http://protrek.casio.com/.
About PRO TREK
PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casio-reveals-new-pro-trek-timepiece-for-summer-300669471.html
SOURCE Casio America, Inc.
Share this article