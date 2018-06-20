Casio Reveals New PRO TREK Timepiece For Summer

The PRO TREK PRG330-1 and PRG330-4 offer Casio's Triple Sensor Version 3 Technology, which provides outdoor enthusiasts with fast, precise data readings to help navigate through any adventure. The timepieces include a direction sensor for compass readings, pressure sensor for altimeter/barometer readings and a thermo sensor for temperature readings, enabling the user to effortlessly monitor all the needed information on outdoor conditions. Furthermore, with Casio's Tough Solar Power technology, users can charge the timepiece in low or fluorescent light, eliminating the need for continuous battery replacement. It will also power down when not exposed to light for a certain period of time, thus conserving energy.

Additional features include:

Water resistance up to 100 meters

Low temperature resistance

Sunrise and sunset data

World time (48 + UTC)

Full auto LED (Super Illuminator) backlight w/ afterglow

Four daily alarms and one snooze alarm

1/10-second stopwatch

Countdown timer

Power saving function

Designed with a soft resin band and aluminum panel bezel, the PRO TREK PRG330-1 and PRG330-4 will be available this July for $200 at select retailers nationwide and online at ShopCasio.com. For more information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit http://protrek.casio.com/.

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home

