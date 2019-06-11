Casio Showcases Expanded LampFree Projection Portfolio at InfoComm 2019 and UBTECH 2019

"We, at Casio, are excited to return to InfoComm and take part in UBTech to showcase our latest LampFree technology to further demonstrate our commitment to AV professionals and beyond," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing, of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Casio created the LampFree projector category nearly ten years ago, and it has been our mission ever since to continually innovate and develop cost-effective, energy-efficient projection solutions that benefit a range of industries while providing enhanced features and a lower total cost of ownership."

NEW SUPERIOR SERIES

Casio's new Superior Series is one of the world's smallest 4000 lumens projectors which can project large images up to 300". As the Company's first WUXGA projector series, the new models provide full HD resolution with crisp images and vibrant colors. And with a 1.7X zoom lens and 360° installation angle capability, the Superior Series increases flexibility with installations as the projectors can fit into a variety of tight places.

The Superior Series features the next generation of Casio's industry-leading, mercury-free Laser and LED hybrid light source. The new R-Hybrid Light Source technology produces clear and brilliant colors while providing the same great cost-saving benefits of Casio's previous technology including a service life of up to 20,000 hours without the need to change a lamp. Additionally, the Superior Series boasts Casio's new dust resistant design which helps to prevent the deterioration of brightness, even in dusty environments. With no lamps or filters to replace, Casio's Superior Series of LampFree projectors are a great low maintenance digital signage solution.

CASIO COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS

Superior Series network models come equipped with Casio's Collaboration Solutions that provide quick wireless connectivity and collaboration features that help to facilitate easier use of the projectors during meetings and presentations. One Click Connection allows wireless projection by simply clicking on the dedicated icon for each boardroom or meeting room on your device. The Moderator Function allow presenters to project their own PC display or select a presenter from anywhere in the room and project their device onto the screen. Up to 40 devices can be connected to the projector at one time and up to 4 devices can be displayed on-screen simultaneously. With PC Remote, the presenter's PC can be controlled remotely from the presenter's smart phone or tablet so that they can conveniently switch presentation materials and turn pages while walking around the room. When users are finished, they can easily transition from one room to the next with the Auto Projection Off feature, which automatically puts the projector into stand-by mode. Additional features include a Countdown Timer to help with time management, a Template function to increase efficiency and more.

In addition to the Superior Series, Casio is also introducing new LampFree Advanced Series and Ultra Short Throw Series models this year. For additional information on the Superior Series and Casio's full portfolio of LampFree projectors, visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Superior, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

