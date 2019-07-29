Casio Showcases Extensive Hospitality Technology Lineup At RetailNOW 2019

DOVER, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leading manufacturer of electronic cash registers and point-of-sale (POS) equipment, will be at RetailNOW 2019 – one of the retail industry's largest events. During the show, technology professionals, leaders, innovators and channel players from around the world will converge to build relationships and discover the latest and greatest retail technology from brands like Casio. Casio's V-R7000's and V-R200's and CHAPP POS software will be on display in the Company's booth (#721) during the show at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX from July 28-31, 2019.

"Businesses, both big and small, are consistently on the lookout for new technologies that are not only more cost-effective and efficient, but also help address the needs of customers," said Glenn Deal, Sales Development Manager of Casio's Systems Products Division. "RetailNOW is the ideal place for us to showcase our full lineup of POS solutions and SR series cash registers with FREE cloud reporting"

Casio V-R7000/V-R200 CHAPP App

The latest version of the CHAPP application software highlights pay-at-the table with the PAX A920 payment terminal and order-at-the-table with Android tablets. CHAPP offers a variety of application interfaces for salons, country clubs, corporate/university cafeterias, quick service and table service restaurants, and more. Features include graphical table maps, graphical split check screens, ease of adding checks together, ability to assign names on bar tabs to easily identify clientele, up to three (3) suggested tip percentages or amounts at the bottom of customer guest checks, auto gratuity calculation based on table cover count and more. The latest version of the app includes a pay at the table feature which is an enhancement of the order at the table feature. It also works with the mobile application - Casio Mobile Order - to provide operators the ability to take orders from multiple locations on the floor within an establishment. Using the PAX A920 – an all in one Android unit with a 7' touch display, wireless communications, EMV card slot, MSR, NFC reader and a built-in 58mm printer – users can immediately transfer information to the register in use, as well as to various printers in the system.

Online Line Ordering

Casio will be demonstrating its preliminary version of online ordering through Menu Drive at the show. Menu Drive provides single and multi-store users with the V-R terminals the ability to accept customer orders through their website menus, as well as provide payment options at the time of the order or when the order is picked up. The Casio V-R terminals alert operators of orders placed online through a flashing menu bar on the screen and online orders are uniquely distinguished from orders placed in the restaurant.

Connected SR Series

Casio's new Connected SR series, which consists of the SR-S500, SR-S4000 and SR-C4500M, is the next generation of cash registers. The SR series offers a full suite of features including a high-speed printer, pop-up display with blue backlight for customers, steel drawer that is durable and aesthetically pleasing, a high-definition, adjustable display unit with 10-line LCD, and a SD Card port for backing up register data. It can also connect to smartphones via Bluetooth® and using the free CASIO ECR+ smartphone app, offers a range of capabilities including register configuration, the ability to check sales figures and cloud reporting. Additional functionality includes check tracking, menu levels, clock in/out, and more!

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of POS and electronic cash registers, please visit www.Casio4business.com.

