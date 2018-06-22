Casio Showcases Innovative Classroom Solutions At ISTE 2018

"ISTE is always a terrific event for the education industry and each time Casio participates, we receive tremendous feedback. We are so excited to exhibit at the 2018 show and continue demonstrating our commitment to educators," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Our goal is to provide educators with the most innovative and cutting-edge learning tools that enable them to take teaching to the next level. We think our LampFree projectors do precisely that by offering a mercury-free, affordable solution with a comprehensive feature-set, ideal for any classroom."

Casio's full line of LampFree projectors provides eco-friendly data projection by combining a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses up to half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. Additionally, Casio's LampFree projectors' extended operating life of up to 20,000 hours eliminates the process of replacing costly lamps. The projectors reach maximum brightness in as fast as eight seconds from the time the power is switched on. They can immediately power off with just a touch of the button and can then be used again right away, without the need for a cool-down period. All of this makes Casio's projectors a safer and more affordable choice for organizations that are looking to not only go green but save money at the same time.

For more information on Casio LampFree projectors visit www.casiolampfree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has five series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

