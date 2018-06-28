Casio Showcases Latest Digital Keyboards and Pianos at Summer NAMM 2018

"Casio is excited to head back to Nashville to showcase its latest product introductions," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division. "The new CT-X series of keyboards are not only innovative and powerful, but also designed to make digital music more accessible to beginner and advanced musicians alike."

CT-X Series

Casio's new CT-X series of keyboards provide exceptional sound quality at prices that make them accessible to players of any level. Featuring Casio's new AiX Sound Source*1 the CT-X keyboards can faithfully reproduce a wide variety of instruments such as acoustic and electric pianos, guitars, drums, basses, brass, wind instruments, string ensembles and more. The CT-X series provides high-performance Digital Signal Processor (DSP) effects that combine various algorithms to realize the perfect effect for each instrument sound. The latest models, the CT-X3000 and CT-X5000, provide additional tone and DSP editing features, expression pedal inputs as well as more powerful speaker systems. The CT-X3000 has a 6W+6W speaker system and the CT-X5000 has an incredible 15W+15W high-output amplifier delivering powerful sound output for rehearsal or performance applications. The CT-X5000 adds ¼" line outputs, a modulation button, and convenient category buttons for selecting sounds on the fly.

In addition to a re-designed chassis, the new models feature 800 tones, 235 rhythms, 64 note polyphony, phrase recorders with four pads, 17-track MIDI recorders. The CT-X3000 (MSRP: $419.99), and CT-X5000 (MSRP: $799.99) portable keyboards are available now at select music dealers nationwide.

*1 Acoustic Intelligent multi-eXpression (AiX) Sound Source

