Casio Supports Music Education With Donation To Notes For Notes

DOVER, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leading musical instrument provider, is dedicated to providing budding musicians of varying levels with the instruments they need to foster a love and appreciation of music. This month, Casio teamed up with Notes for Notes® (N4N™) – a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that builds, equips and staffs after-school recording studios inside Boys & Girls Clubs and youth facilities giving youth the opportunity to explore, create, and record music for free – to gift more than 10 keyboards and digital pianos to the organization's newest studio and more.

"N4N studios offer students the chance to discover their passions with professional instruments, without the worry of financial burden," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "Casio is proud to be a part of the N4N community to not only help educate youth about music, but also to inspire creativity and encourage freedom of expression."

Las Vegas Studio Grand Opening

N4N studios are drop-in recording studio environments where youth (6-18+yrs) can gain regular, free access to a wide variety of musical instruments, expert instruction, and the tools to create and record their own music. The studios are staffed by N4N team members and offer a knowledge base of engineering, instrumentals and songwriting, as well as opportunities to learn about professional musicianship and other careers in the industry. The newest studio is slated to open in Las Vegas, Nevada later this year, and like its predecessors, will be outfitted with a range of Casio products including 11 LK-265 Lighted Key keyboards.

N4N Silent Auction

As a way to support its ongoing efforts, N4N hosts a wide range of charitable events including benefit concerts and more. This month, Casio donated a PRIVIA PX-S1000 digital piano and a G-Shock Blue Note Record Limited Edition timepiece to N4N for a silent auction in Santa Barbara geared towards raising funds for current and future studios in partnership with Seymour Duncan featuring the Steve Miller Band.

"N4N was founded on the core belief that music is the universal language of humankind," says CEO and Co-founder for N4N, Philip Gilley. "Enabling our youth to explore music is critical and we couldn't make it happen without companies like Casio. Casio's generosity in providing keyboards goes beyond simply putting instruments in the hands of youth – it showcases an ongoing commitment to growing music education across the nation."

For more information about Casio's portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com. To learn more about Notes for Notes and how to get involved in your local studio, please visit http://notesfornotes.org/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

About Notes for Notes

Notes for Notes® is a non-profit organization which builds, equips, and staffs after-school recording studios packed with guitars, drums, keys/synths, DJ gear, digital music stations and full recording studios offering youth completely FREE access to explore, create, and record music. Notes for Notes currently has 25 studios in Boys & Girls Clubs and after-school sites in Santa Barbara, Nashville, LA, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Ventura, Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, Memphis, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Austin, DC, Chicago, Bronx, Denver and coming soon to Las Vegas. Beyond creating music the organization also educates about the multitude of careers around the industry and the positive paths the music can be the catalyst to. Please visit notesfornotes.org for more information and to see how Notes for Notes is Producing Tomorrow's Musicians®.

