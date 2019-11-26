Casio Supports Small Businesses This Holiday Season

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season in full swing, shoppers are looking for personal gifts for everyone on their lists. To do that, many will head to local, small businesses for unique finds. To help small businesses operate efficiently and make the most of the all-important holiday shopping season, Casio offers several products geared toward small business owners.

Cash Registers to Enhance the Checkout Experience

Store owners want to create the best atmosphere possible for their customers during the holiday season. This includes the checkout experience. Casio's next generation of cash registers – the Connected SR series – makes it possible for small business owners to run their checkout areas with ease. The Connected SR series offers a full suite of features including a high-speed printer, pop-up display with blue backlight for customers to see their total, a high-definition, adjustable display unit with a 10-line LCD, and a SD Card port for backing up register data. It can also connect to smartphones via Bluetooth®. Using the free CASIO ECR+ smartphone app, store owners can access a range of capabilities including register configuration, the ability to check sales figures and cloud reporting. The Connected SR series also doesn't take away from the aesthetic of a store. Available in three models – the SR-S500, SR-S4000 and SR-C4500M – the series boasts a sleek, stylish design with a small durable cash drawer.

Tools to Help with Budgeting

Whether small business owners are making basic budget calculations, or they want to easily maintain their holiday records, Casio has several options to choose from. Featuring an extra-large display for better readability, store owners will want to have Casio's DM-1200BM desktop calculator on hand for quick calculations. It offers a variety of enhanced functions such as tax calculation, profit margin percentage, rounding selector and decimal selector. The 12-digit DM-1200BM also includes combined solar and battery operation and an independent memory source.

Casio's HR-170RC printing calculator offers two-color printing with a speed of two lines per second for quick budgeting calculations. This is especially useful in helping business owners maintain clear and concise budget records. This compact printing calculator boasts quick correction of mis-entries, tax calculations, currency exchange calculations, and a reprint function. The HR-170RC also comes with an adapter or can run off four AA batteries, making it a versatile budgeting asset for any small business owner.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home

