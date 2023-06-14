Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches in See-Through Materials Showing Internal Componentry

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

14 Jun, 2023, 21:00 ET

Designs Embody G-SHOCK Spirit of Challenge

TOKYO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of new additions to its line of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. The seven CLEAR REMIX models make use of see-through materials for designs that offer a view of the watches' internal componentry.

Continue Reading
1
1
2
2

The G-SHOCK project began with the idea of developing "a tough watch that wouldn't break, even if dropped," a concept that overturned the conventional wisdom of the time. In a process of repeated testing, the construction and materials were redesigned again and again. This tireless pursuit in the face of challenges bore fruit in 1983 with the debut of the G-SHOCK. Casio has since released an array of different G-SHOCK watches that carry on this evolution in function and design.

The 40th anniversary CLEAR REMIX shock-resistant watches embody the G-SHOCK spirit of challenge in designs that offer a view of the internal componentry, including the module and circuit board. Seven popular G-SHOCK models, including the very first G-SHOCK with its iconic design, have been carefully selected and redesigned with see-through materials used for the case, band, LCD, buttons, and other elements.

Also from this source

Casio to Release G-SHOCK Watches in See-Through Materials Showing Internal Componentry

Casio lanzará relojes G-SHOCK en materiales transparentes que muestran los componentes internos

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.