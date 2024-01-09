Casio to Release Hello Kitty Collaboration BABY-G

Color Scheme Celebrates Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary with 1974 Debut Look

TOKYO, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest addition to its family of BABY-G shock-resistant watches. The new BGD-565KT features the popular character HELLO KITTY from Sanrio Co., Ltd.

This very special watch marks both the 50th anniversary of HELLO KITTY and the 30th anniversary of BABY-G.

BGD-565KT
BGD-565KT

The collaboration watch is based on the BGD-565, which inherits the design of the first BABY-G model. The new watch is given the white, red, and blue color scheme of HELLO KITTY's debut designs from 1974. Red and blue band rings accent the design's base tone of white.

The band, made with bio-based resin, is covered in printed faces of the charming animated character from the 1970s — HELLO KITTY laughing, winking, and looking surprised. When the backlight is on, her eyes, nose, and whiskers appear on the watch LCD and are topped with the ribbon design on the dial to complete the HELLO KITTY face.

In addition to a total of 50 HELLO KITTY details covering the entire watch in celebration of her 50th anniversary, this collaboration model comes in special packaging that includes a cloth pouch inspired by the watch design.

Highlighting the original look of this sweet Sanrio character, this BABY-G exudes a retro charm worthy of the classic HELLO KITTY design.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314115/img01_l.jpg 

