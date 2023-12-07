Casio to Release Metaverse-Based Virtual Ride Through the World of G-SHOCK Durability Testing

New G-SHOCK THE RIDE Experience Is Second Offering of VRChat-Based Content from Casio

TOKYO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of G-SHOCK THE RIDE, a virtual attraction that allows users to experience what it might be like to participate in the durability testing Casio puts the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches through. The amusement-park-like virtual ride is accessible on the social virtual reality platform VRChat.

Scenes from G-SHOCK THE RIDE
Scenes from G-SHOCK THE RIDE

In October 2023, Casio opened a virtual G-SHOCK STORE on VRChat to provide metaverse-based content offering visitors experiences with G-SHOCK customization, as well as seeing how VRChat avatars look wearing watches they have created, and more. The space is designed to serve as a touchpoint between the G-SHOCK brand and new users.

Now, as a second offering of VRChat-based content, Casio is releasing G-SHOCK THE RIDE, a ride-type attraction offering users simulated experiences of futuristic G-SHOCK durability tests.

While based on G-SHOCK durability tests actually conducted at the Hamura R&D Center, a base of development for the brand's watches, G-SHOCK THE RIDE goes far beyond, featuring a narrative that imagines the form those durability tests might take in the future. The attraction invites users to hop on board a G-SHOCK with their avatar as if stepping onto a ride at an amusement park, to enjoy the kind of fantastic, beyond-reality immersive experiences that are only possible in virtual reality spaces. In addition to the fun, game-like enjoyment G-SHOCK THE RIDE offers, the attraction provides a space expressing the true, reality-based worldview of G-SHOCK with the exacting durability tests the brand conducts to ensure the unparalleled toughness of its watches.

■About VRChat

VRChat is a virtual reality metaverse platform that enables users to assume the forms of avatars and enjoy interactive experiences in virtual worlds. Millions of people have formed a wide array of user communities in which they can freely enjoy activities in metaverse spaces on the platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295128/img01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295129/PR_Newswire.jpg

