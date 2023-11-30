Casio to Release MR-G with Iconic Form and Comfortable Dura Soft Band

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

30 Nov, 2023, 20:00 ET

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B5000R inherits the iconic shape of the very first G-SHOCK — representing the brand's point of origin — and features a highly comfortable Dura Soft band.

Continue Reading
MRG-B5000R
MRG-B5000R
Dura Soft band ensuring an extremely comfortable fit
Dura Soft band ensuring an extremely comfortable fit

Based on the concept of delivering "the ultimate in toughness-driven watches," the MR-G line sits at the pinnacle of the G-SHOCK brand, incorporating state-of-the-art technology and master metalworking techniques. Inheriting the iconic form of the original G-SHOCK, the original MRG-B5000 was released in 2022. Featuring a bezel with the Multi-Guard Structure to enable precision polishing, the watch employed cutting-edge materials including COBARION®, a super-hard alloy, finished with master polishing craftsmanship. With features such as these, it has proven very popular as the flagship model of the G-SHOCK brand.

The new MRG-B5000R builds on the MRG-B5000, employing a soft, comfortable Dura Soft band to offer flexible ease of use befitting the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand and deliver suitability for both formal occasions and active situations. The Dura Soft band offers strong resistance to discoloration, staining, and deterioration over time, while insert-molding of titanium components also enhances the strength of the band's connection to the case. The band features a soft, comfortable textural feel, offering a snug fit even when engaging in rigorous activities.

The watch design is an homage to the color scheme of the DW-5000C-1B, the gold-accented version of the very first G-SHOCK. A diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating is applied to the case and a gold IP finish to the side buttons. The face features gold accents as well. The band incorporates textured patterns inheriting design motifs still going strong since the very first G-SHOCK, including "SHOCK RESIST" symbols and the brick pattern.

・COBARION® is a registered trademark of the Iwate Industry Promotion Center and is manufactured exclusively by Eiwa Corporation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288215/img01_l.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288216/PR_Newswire.jpg 

Also from this source

Casio bringt MR-G mit ikonischer Form und bequemen Dura Soft-Band auf den Markt

Casio bringt MR-G mit ikonischer Form und bequemen Dura Soft-Band auf den Markt

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. kündigte heute die Einführung einer neuen Ergänzung der MR-G-Linie an, dem Flaggschiff der stoßfesten Uhren der Marke...
Casio lanza MR-G con una forma icónica y una cómoda correa Dura Soft

Casio lanza MR-G con una forma icónica y una cómoda correa Dura Soft

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. anunció hoy el lanzamiento de una nueva incorporación a la línea MR-G, el buque insignia de la marca G-SHOCK de relojes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.