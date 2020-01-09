Casio's January Artist Spotlight: Julia Gartha

"Julia is a fresh breath of air to the industry and we are proud to be a part of her creative musical journey," said Stephen Schmidt, Vice President of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument division. "Her ability to tell a story within her music is irresistible and we couldn't be more delighted to provide her with an instrument that will foster her creativity and ability to produce remarkable music!"

With encouragement from her family, Gartha's love of music started at a very young age, thanks to regular piano lessons, performances in school musicals, and more. That early appreciation soon evolved into writing music and arranging covers of her favorite songs. Garth's passion for music quickly became her career focus, as she attended the Berklee College of Music, majoring in Contemporary Writing and Production. After graduation, she moved to Los Angeles to grow her career as a budding pop singer-songwriter, where she prides herself on giving fans an authentic and honest sound. Already in her career, Gartha has had the privilege of working with industry figures such as Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kirk Jones,Yvie Burnett and more! Gartha is currently working on her EP which she plans to release next year. The first single will be available in January.

Since her move to Los Angeles, Gartha relies on her Casio PRIVIA PX-S1000 digital piano to help her write, produce and perform. The PX-S1000 has been a major part of her musical development and creation process while crafting her EP, as she utilizes it to explore new sounds and record new melodies. The PX-S1000 reproduces the individual response characteristics of each of the 88 keys on a grand piano. The AiR Sound Source delivers the natural tone of a grand piano with string and damper resonance, and even includes mechanical damper and key sounds.

"As a young artist I am constantly on the go, whether it's to record, perform or write and I rely on my PRIVIA PX-S1000 to translate my thoughts into melody," said Gartha. "It's portability, grand piano sound and recording features are an essential part of my creation process. It is extremely light weight and compact which makes developing new music and performing a breeze."

For more information on Julia Gartha and her upcoming projects, please visit www.juliagartha.com. Gartha joins Casio's remarkable roster of artists that includes Alicia Witt, Larry Dunn, Steve Weingart, Nick Smith, Darrell Lavigne, and more. For additional information about Casio's Artist Program or portfolio of electronic musical instruments including the Privia series, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com.

