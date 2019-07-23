Casio's LampFree Projectors Offer Eco-Friendly And Economic Benefits

DOVER, N.J., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio is known as a trailblazer in many business units within the electronics industry with several first-to-market products including the first consumer digital camera with built-in LCD, first graphing calculator and first digital watch. As it relates to the audio/visual industry, Casio's R&D team set out to develop a new means of projection that eliminated mercury bulbs based on environmental issues and also reduced the size of the projector while improving performance. Casio introduced the LampFree® category in 2010 with the introduction of its Laser/LED Hybrid Light Source and has been expanding its offerings ever since. Not only does the Company's suite of LampFree projectors offer sustainability and environmental benefits, it also boasts an overall lower total cost of ownership and an industry-leading warranty.

"We understand our customers' desire for projection technology that not only improves the financial bottom line but is also eco-friendly and innovative - this is why we developed our LampFree suite of projectors," said Joe Gillio, Senior Director Strategic Planning and Marketing of Casio's Business Projector Division. "We will continue to improve upon our technology and provide customers with projection solutions that meet their needs now and in the years to come."

Lower Total Cost of Ownership

Casio's full line of LampFree ® projectors provides eco-friendly data projection by combining a laser and LED light source to create a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that uses up to half the amount of power per unit than other lamp-based projectors. The Company's LampFree projectors' long operating life of up to 20,000 hours and the ability to run all day in extended-use applications make them an affordable, low maintenance solution for corporate, education, and retail environments. They are also equipped with a brightness control sensor that senses the ambient light in the room and automatically adjusts the projector to the optimal brightness level, reducing energy consumption when high brightness is not needed. Casio's projectors are a safer and more affordable choice for those looking to not only go green but save money at the same time.

Environmental Benefits

Over the years, Casio has eliminated over 40 pounds of mercury from the waste stream, which represents more the 300,000 projector lamps. Not only do users save on lamp replacements and the costs of disposing hazardous Mercury lamps, they save money on electricity as well. When using Casio LampFree projectors with the Eco-mode on, users can save up to 50 percent of energy costs compared to a conventional projector with mercury-vapor lamps. This reduces a facility's carbon footprint and supports sustainability initiatives; a priority interest for many organizations.

Industry-Leading Warranty

All Casio projectors are backed by an industry leading three-year parts and labor warranty with up to 6,000 hours on the light source.1 And select models are covered for five-years or 10,000 hours on the light source. The warranty makes Casio's already low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) on its LampFree projectors even better. Users can expect to save time, money, and aggravation using these low-maintenance projectors during the warranty period.

For more information on Casio's full portfolio of LampFree Projectors, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com .

1Extended Use Applications are defined as operation of 10 hours per day for 5 or more days per week. Under these conditions the light source warranty is one (1) year or 6000 hours.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home .

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has six series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, Superior, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com .

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

