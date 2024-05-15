G-SHOCK Soars to New Heights with Latest GRAVITYMASTER Timepieces

Introducing Three New Aviation-Inspired Timepieces with Cutting-Edge Design

DOVER, N.J., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is excited to introduce a trio of new models tailored for aviation enthusiasts – the GRAVITYMASTER GRB300-1A, GRB300-1A4, and GRB300-8A2. Featuring a cutting-edge design and durability that draws inspiration from next-generation aircraft, the new GRAVITYMASTER timepieces exemplify G-SHOCK's commitment to pushing boundaries within the watch industry.

Harnessing Carbon Core Guard structure, which leverages the unique properties of carbon materials found in aircraft, the three new GRAVITYMASTER timepieces seamlessly blend G-SHOCK's renowned toughness with high-tech design. Embracing an organic form, each style features a seamless exterior design connecting exterior surfaces from the case to the band, exuding a tough, cutting-edge look synonymous with G-SHOCK's innovative and resilient spirit.

Inspired by an aircraft cockpit, each watch features a high-contrast black and white color palette designed to optimize the visibility of its hands and index marks. Complementing this design are two additional color variations, including a red highlighted model that reflects the nighttime illumination of a cockpit instrument panel, as well as a blue highlighted model that draws inspiration from the cockpit's head-up display (HUD). These unique color choices not only provide practical performance, but also embody an aviation worldview, offering a sleek and functional timepiece.

Catering to pilots of all kinds, the GRAVITYMASTER GRB300s features a distinctive large-diameter, triple-layer dial that enhances readability. The design includes oversized dimensional index marks, inset dials inspired by aircraft instrument panels and A rotary disc at the 9 o'clock position, to indicate solar charge level and alarm on/off. The metal bezel surrounding the expansive watch face not only adds a stylish touch but also emphasizes the watch's practicality in demanding aviation environments.

Enhancing their exceptional utility, each timepiece is equipped with dual time, where home time is featured prominently on the main dial and 2nd time zone on the inset dial. This dual-time capability ensures convenience and practicality for travelers, pilots, and adventurers who often navigate between different time zones. Convenience is added with the CASIO Watches app, giving the ability to set world time and the ability to easily swap home city time and 2nd time zone. A flight log feature allows various data such as current time and position obtained by the watch to be recorded on a map within in the app – a useful function for managing flight logs.

These timepieces are equipped with G-SHOCK's innovative technology including:

Shock-resistant structure

200 Meter water resistance

Tough Solar Power

Smartphone Link

Dual time

Stopwatch

Countdown timer

Alarm

LED light (Super Illuminator)

Date display and day indicator

The GRB300-1A, GRB300-1A4, and GRB300-8A2 are now available for purchase for $300 each at select Jewelers, department stores, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements: electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

