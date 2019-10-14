Cast Your Vote for Brookdale's 3rd Annual Celebrate Aging Film Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The red carpet is rolling out for Brookdale's biggest night! Eleven films are nominated for Brookdale's third annual Celebrate Aging Film Festival, and it's the public's chance to vote for the Ecolab People's Choice Award. Visit the Ecolab People's Choice Award webpage to view each of the nominated films and to vote on your favorite. Voting is open now and closes on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Brookdale's 3rd Annual Celebrate Aging Film Festival

Brookdale Senior Living launched the Celebrate Aging Film Festival in 2017, and its popularity continues to grow. Each year, the senior living company invites residents and associates from its nearly 800 communities to create a short film that changes the perception of aging. Residents and associates must drive the production and films must be shot and edited on company-provided iPads.

This year, the festival received 64 film submissions. A panel narrowed the list down to eleven films that are nominated in five categories: Best Picture, Best Writing, Best Acting, Best Technical Design, and the Courage Award, which highlights the true stories of courageous older adults who are living life to the fullest. "The Academy," comprised of Brookdale community and corporate associates, viewed the films and voted on winners in each category. All eleven films are eligible to win the Ecolab People's Choice Award, which was selected last year by votes from more than 8,000 people.

"This year's films have complex themes, memorable characters and laugh-out-loud moments," said Carol Cummings, Brookdale's expert on aging well and co-executive producer of the Celebrate Aging Film Festival. "There are several films that I just can't get out of my head; I can't wait for everyone else to see what our communities created."

Residents and associates from the eleven nominated communities will travel to Franklin, Tennessee, to attend the festival. These "movie stars" will receive the celebrity treatment, including a red carpet moment with photographs and a special screening and awards show.

"Honoring our resident and associate film celebrities is an amazing privilege each year," said Charles Richardson, Brookdale's senior director of resident programs and co-executive producer of the Celebrate Aging Film Festival. "The excitement and glamour of the red carpet experience is truly transformative. There's something magical about the Celebrate Aging Film Festival and you walk away knowing that you were a part of something really special. It's electric!"

The Celebrate Aging Film Festival held at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, and streamed live to Brookdale Communities on Tuesday, October 29, includes a screening of each film, award presentations and entertainment by special guests. Ecolab, Brookdale's trusted partner in providing clean, safe and healthy environments for its residents, generously sponsors the event.

Nominated Films:

Title: But I Can: The Musical

Community: Freedom Pointe at the Villages

Location: The Villages, Florida

Description: A strange phenomenon helps a woman start looking on the bright side to see what she CAN do and not focus on what she CAN'T do.



Title: Dr. Norman's Funny Bones

Community: Brookdale Trillium Crossing

Location: Columbus, Ohio Description: Humor and laughter are the best medicine and we should pass them along to help others. Fun and light with a good message.



Title: Pearl

Community: Regency Oaks Clearwater

Location: Clearwater, Florida Description: A tender story about family and legacy-pearls that tie the generations together.



Title: The Heist

Community: Brookdale Galleria

Location: Houston, Texas Description: Written and directed entirely by residents, this film tells an unlikely story of a dog who is a thief. A spoof.



Title: The Invitation

Community: Brookdale Greenville

Location: Greenville, South Carolina Description: What if we didn't age? Life as we know it would cease to exist. Imagine being seven years old the rest of your life. We would stop experiencing all of what life has to offer - a message for all generations.



Title: A Life Defined by Love

Community: Freedom Village at Bradenton

Location: Bradenton, Florida Description: Inspirational story of one man's life mission to live a life of love and giving. Title: #Girls Community: Brookdale Colonial Heights

Location: Kingsport, Tennessee Description: When family fails, friends fill in for a "girls only" trip. Cocktails, flirting, dancing and fun. Who says older adults don't have a love life?



Title: How Dan the Banjo Man Got His Groove Back

Community: Foxwood Springs

Location: Raymore, Missouri Description: A man thinks his banjo-playing days are over, but his last shot at playing brings unexpected connections. He draws some fellow musicians and an appreciative crowd.



Title: Forgiveness

Community: Brookdale Canyon Lakes

Location: Kennewick, Washington Description: A true friend keeps trying to help in spite of her friend's negative response. A dream helps her friend look at her situation differently and she asks for forgiveness-which is granted.



Title: Love Always Stays

Community: Brookdale Oklahoma City Southwest

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Description: Touching and poignant story of one family's journey with dementia. Told in song.



Title: You Only Live Once

Community: Brookdale Robinwood

Location: Gastonia, North Carolina Description: Seize the day and give back, not only to the ones we love, but to our fellow humans. A lighthearted look at how to live each day to the fullest, with joy, compassion and love.

