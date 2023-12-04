Caster Concepts and Ergonauts Performance Technologies Host Material Handling Safety Webinar

ALBION, Mich., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts and Ergonauts Performance Technologies are partnering to host a Webinar entitled "Ergo Solutions – Casters as a Material Handling Solution" on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (6 pm Mountain Time). The educational session will be presented by Douglas Backinger, Vice President of Sales for Caster Concepts, with support from Dr. Mike Gladden Sr, Dr Greg Pitts and Zach Gerlach from Ergonauts.

Caster Concepts and Ergonauts Performance Technologies are partnering to host a Webinar entitled “Ergo Solutions – Casters as a Material Handling Solution” on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00pm Eastern Time (6:00pm Mountain Time).

"During this session, we will outline how choosing the right caster solution can significantly improve safety in material handling facilities," Backinger said. "And we will have a little fun at the same time. Join us and learn why not all caster wheels are created equal."

Topics that will be covered on the webinar include how the correct wheel choice reduces stress injuries, when using motorized casters makes sense, and use cases highlighting how both safety and productivity can be improved simultaneously.

Backinger has been helping companies choose the right caster solution for more than 15 years. To register for the event or to learn more, register on Zoom. To view a recording of the session, follow Caster Concepts on LinkedIn.

About Caster Concepts

Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com

